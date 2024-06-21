Satre pitches Rochester Royals past Stewartville in amateur baseball

Jun. 20—ROCHESTER — Nolan Satre threw five shutout innings as the Rochester Royals topped the Stewartville Sharks 8-1 in amateur baseball on Thursday night at Mayo Field.

Satre allowed just three hits, walked four and struck out four. After Tony Grabowske followed with one hitless and scoreless inning with three strikeouts, Thane Meiners pitched the final three innings for a save and he allowed one run on two hits.

The Royals collected 12 hits and scored in five of the eight innings they batted. Drew Block was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored while Nick Pearson went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Hayden Brown hit a double and drove in two runs while Tyler Motley went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Harrison Esau hit and RBI single in his lone at-bat.

Henry Gathje went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Sharks in the ninth inning while Reed Neubauer went 2-for-5 with a double. Neubauer also pitched the final four innings and allowed three earned runs on seven hits.

Chase Neubauer started on the mound for Stewartville and he suffered the loss. He allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits over the first four innings.

The Royals will play at the Northfield Knights at 2 p.m. Sunday.