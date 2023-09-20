Satou Sabally sinks it from downtown

The first round continued Friday with a pair of openers that included scorching 3-point shooting and young players showing out.
The WNBA will unveil its regular-season awards throughout the postseason, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
“I’ll be present at the Olympics, and there’s no other goal than gold.”
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite starting at 10 p.m. ET.
Edwin Diaz might have been able to come back and pitch if the Mets were competitive, but given their lost season, the team doesn't believe it's worth the risk.
ESPN's latest attempt to recapture "Rowdy Friends" magic is a mashup with appeal across musical tastes.
These players are expected to return to the court in the 2023-24 NBA season after suffering injuries. How should drafters handle them?
The Huskies are blasting opponents with what may be college football's best offense, so why aren't they getting any love? Plus, we dig into which 3-0 teams could be in trouble in Week 4.
Patrick Mahomes has now received more than $273 million in guaranteed money since he signed his deal in 2020, which is a league record.
Travis Hunter sustained a late hit on the sideline during the second quarter of Colorado's win over Colorado State.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Hamlin became the winningest driver without a Cup title on Saturday night at Bristol.
Tyreek Hill didn't provide details, but said Patriots fans are "real nasty."
How did the Rams get Puka Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Patriots' defense limited the Eagles to just one offensive touchdown in Week 1.
The Giants haven't had a win like Sunday for a long, long time.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.