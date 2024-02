DALLAS - The Dallas Wings are bringing back All-Star Satou Sabally.

Sabally signed a one-year contract with Dallas.

She led the Wings to the second round of the WNBA playoffs last season.

Sabally posted career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and steals per game in 2023.

She was named the league’s most-improved player and finished in the top five in MVP voting.

The Wings begin the 2024 regular season on May 5.