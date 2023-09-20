Satou Sabally sends the shot away

2020's No. 2 overall pick averaged career highs in four different parts of her game this season.
The first round continued Friday with a pair of openers that included scorching 3-point shooting and young players showing out.
Satou Sabally slammed the "disgusting fan base in Minny" after the incident on Tuesday night.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Bears are putting a positive spin on a rough week.
The Zoom call between running backs cited by the memo happened back in July. But something new NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell did last week regarding a completely different issue might have played a role.
Cam Akers will now reunite with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell in Minneapolis.
Alan Williams missed the team's loss to the Buccaneers last week due to a personal matter.
Smith thinks college sports' scholarship rules are due for a change.
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Sometimes, it's as simple as drafting players who are incentivized to play well.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
Teevens was a beloved head coach and a fierce player safety advocate who eliminated live tackling from practice in a successful effort to reduce concussions.
The goal secured a critical group-stage point for Lazio and put Provedel on a very short list in the Champions League history book.
The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite starting at 10 p.m. ET.
Lane Kiffin took to Twitter to offer up his followers a random Taylor Swift video. Was it aimed at Nick Saban?