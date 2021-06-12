Satou Sabally with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury

Reuters

After one of the most wildly unpredictable women's singles draws in French Open history, Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova stands on the threshold of finally delivering the title long predicted since she was a precocious teenager. It has been a protracted journey for the 29-year-old, who at the 52nd time of asking has reached her maiden Grand Slam final in which she takes on unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova, who has also broken new ground this fortnight. No other player has ever had as many attempts to reach a final of any one of the sport's four majors.