Satou Sabally with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 06/11/2021
Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 06/11/2021
Alanna Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 06/11/2021
After one of the most wildly unpredictable women's singles draws in French Open history, Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova stands on the threshold of finally delivering the title long predicted since she was a precocious teenager. It has been a protracted journey for the 29-year-old, who at the 52nd time of asking has reached her maiden Grand Slam final in which she takes on unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova, who has also broken new ground this fortnight. No other player has ever had as many attempts to reach a final of any one of the sport's four majors.
Yes, 10 strokes.
At what point does "Durant’s personal bodyguard" just become Nets security guard?
Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for 56 points as the Suns moved one win from the West finals after beating the Nuggets 116-102 in Game 3.
For 21 years, Bo Schembechler preached doing the right thing at Michigan. It turns out he was a fraud.
The soon-to-be former commissioner Larry Scott didn't hide his true feelings on his way out the door.
One former NBA head coach believes Ben Simmons will cost the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs.
Novak Djokovic will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final after beating four-time defending champion Rafael Nadal on Friday.
World number one Novak Djokovic said his win over Rafa Nadal in Friday's epic French Open semi-final was one of the top three matches he had played and he would remember it forever. The 34-year-old Serb lost the opening five games but hit back in magnificent fashion to win 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 in front of a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier crowd. He will now face Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final, where he will seek a second French Open title and a 19th Grand Slam title in total -- to move one behind the men's record haul held by Nadal and Roger Federer.
Now that teams are starting to chat about potential trades, here are the biggest names in the game who could be moved at the July 30 trade deadline.
The 6-foot-10 guy beat up the non-6-foot-10 guy.
Watch as 2022 five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers absolutely launches a football an astounding distance through the air.
Sprinting, sliding and stretching, anticipating each other’s moves for four sets and more than four hours, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal produced a masterpiece in the French Open semifinals. Djokovic, as it happens, is one of only two men in tennis history who knows what it takes to beat Nadal at Roland Garros. “Just one of these nights and matches that you will remember forever,” said the top-seeded Djokovic, who trailed 2-0 in the closing set before reeling off the last half-dozen games to reach his sixth final at the clay-court major tournament.
The stamp Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young put on their first-round series with the New York Knicks and in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers has apparently run dry.
Draymond called out the league after watching how the Kevin Durant-PJ Tucker incident was handled.
American Danielle Kang fired seven birdies in a six-under par 66 on Friday to grab a one-shot lead halfway through the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club.
Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman has yet to get an offer that meets his financial expectations, so he has moved on to Plan B. Waiting for a contender. “I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity,” Sherman told Bloomberg.com on [more]
Mac Jones on Thursday revealed the nickname given to him by fellow Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
Novak Djokovic handed 13-time champion Rafael Nadal only his third defeat in 16 years and 108 matches at the French Open on Friday to reach his sixth Roland Garros final in an epic showdown which even beat the country's Covid-19 curfew.