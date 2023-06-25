Satou Sabally named as a WNBA All-Star once again

The Unicorn strikes again.

Satou Sabally, the former Oregon Ducks women’s basketball standout and all-conference performer and current Dallas Wings starter, was named to the WNBA All-Star team for the second time in her short four-year career.

She was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021.

Sabally is having her best season as a WNBA player as she is averaging career-highs with 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds a game. She is also shooting nearly 30 percent from the three-point stripe and 42 percent from the field.

The Wings are currently 6-7 in the young season and hovering around for a possible playoff spot.

This year’s WNBA All-Star Game will be held in Las Vegas on July 15.

Stars shine bright.@satou_sabally has been voted a starter for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/JeapJYIAFs — GoDucks (@GoDucks) June 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire