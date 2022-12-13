Satou Sabally named to WNBA Player’s Association Executive Committee

On Monday the Women’s National Basketball Player’s Association (WNBPA) introduced their new Executive Committee on Twitter, and Dallas Wings forward and former Oregon Duck Satou Sabally was among the seven players included.

Sabally has the title of Vice President, a title shared by Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm and Brianna Turner of the Phoenix Mercury.

The rest of the committee includes President Nneka Ogwumike, First Vice President Kelsey Plum, Secretary Elizabeth Williams, and Treasurer Natalie Achonwa.

Sabally just wrapped up her third WNBA season, although a late start thanks to an overseas commitment, along with injury issues, held her to just 11 games for Dallas.

Sabally averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 39.8% from the field and a career-high 91.4% from the free throw line.

In addition to her work on the court, Sabally also collaborated with Nike and artist Bahar Bambi to design and upgrade a basketball court for young girls in Germany.

“As a woman, you have to constantly fight battles that other people never have to think of,” Sabally said at the time. “Refurbishing the court is a small step in giving marginalized groups like young girls the same chance to play basketball, have fun and stay safe.”

Sabally is one of four WNBA players from the University of Oregon, including her sister Nyara as well as Ruthy Hebard and Sabrina Ionescu.

