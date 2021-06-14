Satou Sabally with a Buzzer Beater vs. Las Vegas Aces
Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/13/2021
Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 06/11/2021
Reggie Jackson (LA Clippers) with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz, 06/12/2021
Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon reportedly will interview for multiple NBA head coaching positions.
Tight end prospect Jake Johnson is looking forward to building chemistry at LSU.
"My gut reaction is disappointment," Donalds told WINK-TV. "There are going to be issues we're not going to agree on. But iron sharpens iron."
Pushing Sixty was injured in the first race Sunday at Santa Anita and was later euthanized, becoming the 11th horse fatality at the track since December.
Supermodels Yvonne Simone, Jasmine Sanders, Anne V, and more share which of the best home gym equipment they actually use.
If you're looking to buy a house, first understand that Fannie Mae is a secondary mortgage market and keeps money in a flow to lenders.
When Stefanos Tsitsipas' first Grand Slam final had ended, he sank into his changeover chair and buried his head in a towel. Novak Djokovic has that effect on opponents. Tsitsipas built a big lead and appeared on his way to an upset victory at the French Open, but Djokovic mounted an improbable comeback to win his 19th major title Sunday, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
What is a hitter supposed to do?
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle.
The league MVP is out.
Semyon Varlamov and the New York Islanders are on a roll. The veteran goaltender made 30 saves to outplay Andrei Vasilevskiy, and the Islanders got goals from Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock to hold off defending champion Tampa Bay 2-1 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals. The Lightning lost a series opener for the first time this postseason.
If it is tough enough to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros, it is equally challenging to come back two days later and score another victory against an inspired opponent – which is what Novak Djokovic had to do in Paris on Sunday. But Djokovic, as the sporting world knows, is a man with no limits. He just keeps pushing on, playing more and more perfect tennis, until the job is done. The world No 1 lost the opening two sets of the French Open final to Stefanos Tsitsipas, the freakishly talented G
The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.
Phil Mickelson wanted Barkley to drive two hours last Thanksgiving for a practice round ahead of The Match III.
Kyler Murray didn't need many words to explain.
Higgo won his second start on Tour.
The quest for the Stanley Cup is underway. Here are the 2021 NHL playoff dates, times, television and results.
Who will meet in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final?