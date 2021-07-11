Satou Sabally with an Assist vs. Las Vegas Aces

The Telegraph

To Bryson DeChambeau, the norm remains the enemy. Professional golfers normally bellow at their caddies, but the American has named Brian Zeigler as his new bagman - and he happens to be someone who has previously been paid to scream obscenities at DeChambeau. The pair will arrive here at The Open Championship on Monday after revealing the news on social media in wacky style. Zeigler, a coach in DeChambeau’s home city of Dallas, dived into a swimming pool with his new employer’s bag of clubs ove