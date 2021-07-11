Satou Sabally with an Assist vs. Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson drops 22 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 blocks to lead the Aces past the Wings.
Martín Maldonado belts an opposite-field home run to right field, tying the ballgame at 1 in the 3rd
Tim Locastro smashes an opposite-field home run to right field for his first as a Yankee, giving New York a 2-1 lead in the 4th
Four-star linebacker Shawn Murphy cut his list of schools down to five including Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama and Penn State.
Vols’ projected 2021 defensive depth chart 8.0.
UFC president Dana White provides an injury update on Conor McGregor while speaking to the media after UFC 264.
Purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Lucas Glover and the rest of the players who made the cut at the John Deere Classic.
Daron Sutton said he will not be part of the Angels' broadcast team for the remainder of the season, he told The Times on Sunday.
Former NFL player Greg Hardy lasted only a minute in his latest UFC fight. Hardy took a hard left hook to the face from Tai Tuivasa a minute into the first round and went out cold in a heavyweight fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The NFL has wanted nothing to [more]
Three Black players who missed penalty kicks for England in the decisive European Championship shootout against Italy on Sunday night were subjected to racist abuse online, prompting the English Football Association to issue a statement condemning the language used against the players. Bukayo Saka, at 19 one of the youngest players on the England squad, missed the penalty that gave the title to Italy and denied England its first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.
His trolling game is extremely strong.
Ronda Rousey praised Conor McGregor's ability to promote on the fly after suffering a leg injury in his UFC 264 defeat.
Watch the UFC 264 highlights and recap from the lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor from Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 264 Bonuses: Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho earn an extra $75,000 for FOTN
Novak Djokovic had spectators gushing as he handed his racket to a little girl in the crowd on Centre Court as he celebrated his Wimbledon triumph. He had walked over to Ivanka Li, 7, in the front row after she and her father, Bo, an investor from North London, held up a hand-written placard wishing him luck. After being tracked down by Telegraph Sport, the schoolgirl's mother described how she missed the adorable scenes as she was out walking her dog while it was screened on the BBC. However, I
The Pittsburgh Pirates took Louisville catcher Henry Davis No. 1 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. Here are the rest of the Day 1 selections.
Furyk now has three wins since joining the senior circuit last fall.
What's the latest on Jack Eichel's future with the Buffalo Sabres? Could the Bruins be in the mix? Here's a new update on the superstar center.
Bryson DeChambeau finally addressed his split with longtime caddie Tim Tucker in an exclusive interview with Golf.com.
The Russian took delight in his former rival’s demise at the hands of The Diamond at UFC 264
Caperton Humphrey says a feud with teammates escalated to the point they stormed into his apartment and threatened his family’s safety. But after he told KU, a confidential settlement was reached.