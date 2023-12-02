'Such a satisfying experience': Marist football coach Jim Parady retires after 32 years

Jim Parady isn’t yet kicked back on a porch and thumbing through old photo albums, debating with himself what leisurely pastime will occupy the upcoming hours.

Because days after announcing his retirement, the longtime Marist College football coach was preparing to host recruits for a weekend visit and still tending to some logistical matters. That figures to continue for a few weeks as he tries to ease the transition into the next regime.

It’s the obvious and decent thing to do, in his estimation.

Marist football coach Jim Parady watches from the sidelines during a play.

Parady’s first real no-longer-employed activity will be flying to Seattle to attend a Seahawks game. The Dec. 18 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles likely will have playoff implications, which might be of interest, but Parady will be there to catch up with a former pupil.

Jason Myers is a Marist graduate who has become a Pro Bowl placekicker. Despite that status, and the actual distance separating them, he has maintained a close relationship with his old coach. Likewise for Terrence Fede, a former NFL defensive lineman, and hundreds of other players with whom Parady forged bonds over 32 years.

That, as much as the victories and football acumen, was the hallmark of his career. The coach was lauded for his manor and guile, intangibles that still have left an indelible imprint on those he touched.

“He is beloved by his players and has made an impact in their lives that extends far beyond the field," Marist athletic director Tim Murray said in a statement. "I know I speak for everyone at Marist College when I say we have been blessed with someone of Jim’s integrity."

After mulling the decision for a week, discussing their future with his wife Kristen, the 62-year-old announced on Wednesday that he would close this chapter of his life, ending what was the longest head coaching tenure in Division I football.

“You wouldn’t stay somewhere this long unless you really enjoyed it,” said Parady, a New Hampshire native who has made Poughkeepsie his home. “It was such a satisfying experience and I’m proud of what we accomplished here. The people, and the values throughout the school community, made me love this job.”

Marist football coach Jim Parady is photographed on the sideline during a game.

Parady began his career there in 1991 as the offensive coordinator, then succeeded Rick Pardy as head coach the following year. He helped the program transition to Division I from Division III, then led them to four league championships and received three Coach of the Year awards.

The athletic department said it will conduct a nationwide search for Parady’s successor, but longtime defensive coordinator Scott Rumsey will serve as interim head coach.

The players were informed during a meeting with Parady Wednesday afternoon, then Murray explained to them the process ahead.

Parady concluded his career with 155 wins, the last of which was a 19-10 victory over Presbyterian on Oct. 21. The team went 4-7 overall and 4-4 within the Pioneer Football League.

“We didn’t win as many games as we wanted, but these guys always competed and worked hard,” he said of his team, which finished 4-4 in the league in three of the last four seasons. “We’ve been in the middle of the pack in our league for a while and I hope they’re able to get over that hump. I think they’re set for the next step.”

The team is expected to return left tackle Ibrahim Giwa, defensive lineman Nick Jackson and wide receiver Matt Stianche, juniors who each were second-team All-PFL selections this fall.

Six others expected back earned all-league honorable mention, including leading rusher Amin Woods and Angelo Vokolos, a redshirt sophomore who led the team with 4½ sacks.

Several former players have come back to visit over the years, their connection to the college and the football program never fraying. Parady laughed at the fact some members of his earlier teams have brought their grandchildren along. That, he quipped, “makes me realize how old I am.”

At the conclusion of each season the last few years, Parady said he would give himself a week to consider “all aspects of my life” and determine if he could commit to another year at the helm. This time, he said, it was time, and he was “comfortable” with the decision.

“I thank Coach Parady for his steadfast leadership,” Murray said, “and I personally wish Kristen, (daughter) Sarah and (son) Brett much time together.”

Parady has received a flood of congratulatory messages and words of gratitude since the announcement, former peers and rivals giving him his proverbial flowers.

“It’s a compliment and I’m flattered,” he said. “You try to treat people well and be respectful, and I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good relationships. A lot of them are the people who made it a joy to come to work each day.”

Nothing has been scheduled yet, but Parady said he and his family do intend to travel and visit relatives.

“The plan,” he said, “is to start doing some of the things we wanted to that I never had time to.”

