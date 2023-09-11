Satellite Images Show Damaged Villages and Towns After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake in Morocco

At least 2,122 people were killed and more than 2,421 injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck south-west of Marrakech, Morocco, on Friday, September 8.

Emergency crews intensified their search and rescue efforts in the villages and towns of the Adassil community, one of the areas most affected by the earthquake, to try to find survivors in the rubble.

Satellite images published by Maxar show aerial views of the damage in mountainous villages south of Marrakesh.

Many homes and buildings were destroyed in the quake and roads left impassible due to landslides. Credit: ©2023 Maxar Technologies via Storyful