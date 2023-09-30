Satellite Imagery Shows Ongoing Rainfall Across New York City
Satellite images shared by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere showed ongoing rainfall across the New York City region, on Friday, September 29.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Brooklyn and Queens, advising residents to seek higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.
Heavy rain throughout the day brought widespread flooding to New York City on Friday. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful