Satellite Imagery Shows Lightning Storm Over New Mexico

Heavy rain and wind lashed parts of New Mexico, as widespread storms swept through the state on October 2.

Parts of eastern New Mexico and western Texas were under a severe storm watch as weather officials said the storms could bring “damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding.”

These satellite images posted to X by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows severe lightning storms moving across the region. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful