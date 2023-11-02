Satellite Imagery Shows Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes on Jabalia

Satellite imagery released on November 1 showed the scale of destruction across Gaza after an Israeli airstrike on Jabalia on October 31.

The images, released by Maxar Technologies, show flattened buildings in Jabalia after the attack; cross-border activity at the Rafah border crossing where civilians began leaving Gaza for Egypt; and a United Nations (UN) aid warehouse near Khan Yunis which was reportedly looted.

The Israeli strike on Jabalia Camp, a refugee camp in Northern Gaza, resulted in hundreds of people being either killed or injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

On Tuesday night, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) said they “eliminated approximately 50 terrorists” in northern Gaza and “destroyed entrances to terrorist tunnels and weapons.” Credit: Maxar Imagery via Storyful