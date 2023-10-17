Satellite Imagery of Rafah Crossing Shows Crowds of Palestinians Queueing to Leave

Satellite imagery published on October 15 and 16 captured crowds of Palestinians gathering at the Rafah Crossing which leads to Egypt, as they wait to leave southern Gaza.

The images, released by Maxar technologies, shows cars and people positioned on the Gaza side of the border.

Palestinians have gathered at the Rafah border as they attempt to exit before an expected Israeli ground invasion. Credit: Maxar Imagery via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]