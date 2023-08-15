Satellite dish a potential clue in investigation into three Bulgarians held on suspicion of spying

Bizer Dzhambazov and Katrin Ivanova

When Bizer Dzhambazov decided to place a satellite dish on his west London home, his neighbours could not help wondering whether he knew what he was doing.

Compared to every other television dish in the street, it appeared to be pointing in the wrong direction, they noticed.

Unperturbed, neighbours claim Bulgarian Mr Dzhambazov tried to put up an even bigger dish on the exterior wall, until the people next door complained that it was going to block out the sunlight to their home.

Even more curious was what he told locals he did for a living. “He told me he worked for Interpol,” said one former neighbour. “He seemed confident and sincere. I had no reason to doubt him.”

The ground floor flat in Northolt where Mr Dzhambazov lived with fellow Bulgarian Katrin Ivanova, together with a run-down guest house on the East Anglian coast, are now at the centre of an investigation into a possible Russian spy ring operating in Britain.

Mr Dzhambazov, 41, and Ms Ivanova, 31, who later moved to Harrow in north-west London, and tech entrepreneur Orlin Roussev, 45, of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, were all arrested earlier this year on suspicion of an offence under the Official Secrets Act, and have been charged with an offence under the Identity Documents Act.

Although all three are Bulgarian, they are suspected of working for Moscow and are alleged to have possessed fake passports, identity cards and other documents for nine different countries.

The trio are thought to have lived in the UK for about a decade, with one having previously had links to the Bulgarian government according to their online profiles, and moved between addresses in west London.

A block of flats in Harrow where it is understood Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, and Katrin Ivanova, 31, were living - Jamie Lorriman/Jamie Lorriman

The flat in Northolt is just a mile from RAF Northolt, which is used as a secure airport by the Prime Minister, the Royal family and other Government ministers including the Defence Secretary.

One neighbour, who gave his name as James, recalled Mr Dzambazov and Ms Ivanova well, describing them as a couple.

He said: “I remember one encounter distinctly, when I was following him into the block of flats and we got talking and he told me that he worked for Interpol.

“He was a confident man, not afraid to be seen. He drove a black BMW. His partner drove a silver scooter. She was very good-looking.”

Satellite row

He also remembered a row over satellite dishes.

“I do remember that they had theirs pointed in a different direction to all the other ones,” he said.

“At one stage he had a friend around and they tried to mount a massive one on the wall. But it would have blocked out the light into my flat and so we had words about that and it didn’t happen.

“When he arrived he mounted a camera on the wall of his flat so it looked out across the car park. It’s still there.”

The couple later moved to a semi-detached bungalow in Harrow, where one former neighbour said: “We saw people coming in and out frequently. I thought perhaps they were running an Airbnb, which is something people around here do.”

At Gino’s Cafe adjacent to a flat in Harrow where the pair were living when they were arrested, one staff member said: “We’ve had such an influx of Albanians etcetera, so being Bulgarian wouldn’t stick out at all.”

Mr Dzhambazov was described by neighbours in Harrow as a driver for local hospitals. His Facebook profile includes videos of pranksters mocking Boris Johnson during the partygate scandal, a clip of Queen performing at Live Aid in 1985 and posts about CSKA Sofia football club.

Together with Ms Ivanova, he ran an organisation helping Bulgarian people to settle into life in the UK and in 2021 Ms Ivanova worked for the Bulgarian electoral commission helping expatriate Bulgarians to vote in their home country.

Ms Ivanova lists her occupation as a medical laboratory assistant at The Doctors Laboratory, a pathology business based in central London. By her own account she studied trade and banking in Bulgaria, then took a degree in commercial management and worked as a brand consultant before moving to the UK, where by May 2013 she was working as an office manager for a cleaning firm. She also sold wallpaper at a decorating centre and worked in marketing.

Russian business dealings

Mr Roussev, who has a history of business dealings in Russia, moved to the UK in 2009 and worked in financial services before specialising in artificial intelligence, advanced communication systems, microwave and high frequency technologies.

He also specialised in signals intelligence, which involves intercepting electronic communications. His online profile also states that he acted in the past as an adviser to the Bulgarian energy ministry.

He had recently moved from London to a guest house in Great Yarmouth owned by a Bulgarian businesswoman who owns a technology business.

Residents living near the property recalled a scenes of crime tent being erected on the doorstep after Mr Roussev was held in February.

Groups of masked men dressed in black were seen searching the address for nearly two days.

Locals said they had not seen anyone come in or out of the hotel for months, and did not believe it had been open for business since at least last year.

Men dressed in black

Moira Scott, bar manager at a nearby hotel said she could recall security personnel descending on the hotel in February.

She said: “I came to work at about 9am and I was opening up when I thought, ‘What is going on over the road?’

“There was a big scenes of crime tent outside the door and there were a load of plain police vans with blacked out windows.

“My first reaction was that someone had been murdered. There were a lot of men dressed in black clothes with their faces covered who were coming and going.

“They had balaclavas on as if they didn’t want anyone to recognise them which I thought was a bit weird. I couldn’t see their faces.

“I was going to ask them what was going on, but they didn’t look very approachable. I went inside and kept looking out of the window.

“I looked on the local news to see what was going on, but there was nothing about it.”

Kelly Flynn, 39, who is homeless and was helping a friend check into a hotel in the road, said: “I can remember the police tent going up outside the hotel.

“But I didn’t really think anything of it as it is not an unusual sight in Great Yarmouth. I don’t recognise the guy who was arrested.”

One suspect on Bulgaria’s radar

Bulgaria’s ambassador to London told broadcasters in his homeland that he had not been officially informed of the arrests.

Marin Raykov told Nova TV: “Unpleasant as it is, but we learn about the detention of those three citizens from the BBC.”

He said only one of the suspects was on the embassy’s radar.

“The only thing I can say is that we have this woman - Katrin Ivanova - in the database. She is listed as a member of the electoral commission in 2021.”

Mr Raykov said Ms Ivanova sat on the electoral commission for the 2021 snap parliamentary election nominated by an unnamed Bulgarian political party.

All three suspects were charged earlier this year with possessing identity documents with “improper intention” and knowing they were fake. They have been remanded in custody since February. An investigation by counter-terrorism detectives from the Metropolitan Police is ongoing.

The suspects are due to answer police bail in September over the espionage investigation, and will appear at the Old Bailey at a later date over the charges relating to false documents.