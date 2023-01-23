Sassy Zac Taylor apologizes for messing up NFL’s coin toss, neutral site plans

The Cincinnati Bengals are clearly enjoying proving doubters wrong and overcoming what they perceive to be unfair treatment by the NFL.

By beating the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the divisional round and advancing to the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals put the axe in the NFL’s neutral site plans for an AFC title game between the Chiefs and Bills.

Bengals players were more than happy to point out they spoiled the neutral site and caused a ticket refund debacle.

Asked after the game about this, Taylor got funny with his response by talking about messing up the NFL’s plans for coin tosses and neutral sites.

Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch caught the exchange:

[Sarcasm font] "They have to formulate plans…we keep screwing it up for everybody. I hate that. I'm sorry." Zac Taylor on the NFL's handling of the playoff scenarios and the #Bengals mowing right through them. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/JfLoWScfoV — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 23, 2023

Taylor’s referring to the one-off rule change the NFL made that said the Bengals would have been subjected to a coin toss if they had lost the season finale to the Ravens that would have decided which team got to host the playoff rematch.

The Bengals won and nullified that, but the organization was “livid” with the NFL. With Sunday’s win, they also nullified the neutral site and will play in the conference title game for the second consecutive postseason.

