Sassuolo Winger Offered to Lazio as Alternative to Hellas Verona Star

Sassuolo star Armand Lauriente is the latest winger to be linked with a potential move to Lazio this summer.

Lauriente’s Rise to Form in Italy

The Frenchman joined the Neroverdi from Lorient in the summer of 2022 and was one of the best revelations during his maiden Serie A campaign. However, he was unable to salvage the Emilians in his second season despite contributing with five league goals and six assists, with the club suffering relegation to Serie B at the end of a torrid campaign.

So according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, the 25-year-old is leaving Sassuolo this summer in search of greener pastures, and an intermediary has offered the player’s services to Lazio. But as the source explains, Hellas Verona star Tijjani Noslin remains the primary objective for the club in attack.

Possibility of Joining Lazio

The Dutchman shone under the guidance of new Lazio boss Marco Baroni last season and the Biancocelesti will be looking to finalize an agreement with Verona in the coming days. Nevertheless, Lazio are keeping their options open, so a move to Lauriente could become a possibility if the Noslin operation goes awry.

The Sassuolo star primarily plays as an inverted left winger. His contract with the Neroverdi is valid until the summer of 2027.