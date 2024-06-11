Sassuolo Slap €15M Price Tag On Inter Milan, Fiorentina, Como & Parma Target

Sassuolo want at least €15 million to sell Inter Milan and Fiorentina target Andrea Pinamonti this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInter1908.

Pinamonti has just finished his second season with Sassuolo.

The 24-year-old joined the Neroverdi in the summer of 2022.

This followed seasons on loan with the likes of Empoli and Genoa for the young striker.

Pinamonti had come through Inter’s youth ranks. But he left on a permanent deal rather than a loan to join Sassuolo, with the Nerazzurri receiving a fee of around €20 million.

It now looks as though Pinamonti will be leaving Sassuolo, however.

It is not as though the Italian Under-21 international will be keen to stick around after the Emilian club were relegated to Serie B.

The question, then, is where Pinamonti will go. According to the Gazzetta, there are a few clubs in the top flight interested in the 24-year-old’s signature.

One team who are targeting Pinamonti according to the Gazzetta is Fiorentina.

The Tuscans are aiming to make an attacking signing for new coach Raffaele Palladino.

The profile that Fiorentina are seeking is a tall and physical centre-forward who can act as a focal point for the attack, particularly after the end of Andrea Belotti’s loan spell from Roma.

And according to the Gazzetta, Pinamonti is one of the names at the top of La Viola’s shortlist.

Meanwhile, there are also the likes of Como and Parma. The two newly-promoted teams see Pinamonti as a potential attacking reinforcement.

Lastly, Inter could look to bring Pinamonti back if Marko Arnautovic leaves.

Given that Pinamonti is a Nerazzurri youth academy graduate, he would be beneficial for UEFA list purposes.

According to the Gazzetta, whoever Sassuolo sell Pinamonti to they want to recoup a sizable chunk of the fee they paid in 2022. They want at least €15 million for the striker.