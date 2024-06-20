Sassuolo sell Matheus Henrique to Cruzeiro

Sassuolo have reportedly agreed a deal to sell midfielder Matheus Henrique to Cruzeiro for €8.5m plus a cut of his future transfer fee.

The Neroverdi need to revamp their squad following the surprise relegation to Serie B.

Among the players who are on the way out, Sky Sport Italia claim that an agreement has been reached to sell midfielder Matheus Henrique back to a club in his homeland of Brazil.

Sassuolo sacrifice Matheus Henrique

Cruzeiro are set to pay €8.5m to purchase the player, while the Italians will also receive a 10 per cent cut of his future transfer fee when he does move on.

The Cruzeiro President arrived in Milan today to finalise the negotiations.

Sassuolo had paid €12m to sign Matheus Henrique from Gremio in the summer of 2021 and his contract was meant to run to June 2026.

Now 26, he made 89 competitive appearances for the Neroverdi, scoring six goals and providing five assists.