Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi keen on Juventus move

Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi is currently said to be keen on a move to Juventus in the summer.

Berardi has previously been linked with the Bianconeri as well and as recently as last summer, a move didn’t go through. Back in 2016 too, the move never really materialised.

La Gazzetta dello Sport state that Berardi is keen on a move to the Bianconeri and Juve have also expressed their interest in April, when he was nursing his serious Achilles injury and that has increased Berardi’s interest in the switch. Berardi believes that Thiago Motta would be the perfect player for him and his growth.

Destinations such as Roma and Milan are also possible but they interest Berardi much less. Once Federico Chiesa’s future is clear, Juve could approach Sassuolo about a potential move for Berardi, with the Neroverdi aware of the fact that they can’t keep him in the Serie B next season. Having said that, Sassuolo do not want to give to many discounts about the sale.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN