Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali On Links With Inter Milan: “I’m At A Great Club & Want To Remain Here”

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has ruled himself out of a position at Inter Milan this summer, insisting he has happy where he is.

Following the takeover of the club by Oaktree Capital and the installation of Beppe Marotta as president, Inter have been linked with an approach for Carnevali.

However, whilst speaking at the Serie A Festival in Parma this weekend, and as reported by SassuoloNews.net, the 63-year-old reaffirmed his commitment to the Neroverdi despite relegation from the top flight this season.

“My future at Inter? I’m part of a great club with a great family behind me and which gives you a unique opportunity to work well,” Carnevali declared.

“This is why I hold onto the position I have very closely.”

Inter are seeking a new managing director to fill the void left by Marotta’s move to the presidency.

Carnevali has forged a strong reputation within Italian football after being responsible for Sassuolo’s impressive transfer strategy since 2014, with the Reggio Emilia-based club securing talents such as Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi before turning large profits on them.