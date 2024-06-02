Saso storms home to win second US Women's Open title

Yuka Saso became the third player to win major championships with their first two LPGA Tour titles [Getty Images]

US Women's Open final leaderboard

-4 Y Saso (Jpn); -1 H Shibuno (Jpn); level A Ewing (US), A Lee (US); +1 A Yubol (Tha); +2 A Thitikul (Tha), A Furue (Jpn), W Meechai (Tha)

Selected others: +6 C Hull (Eng); +9 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng)

Japan's Yuka Saso recovered from a three-shot deficit to became the youngest player to win two US Women's Open titles.

There had been a three-way tie heading into what became a dramatic final day, with Australia's Minjee Lee, American Andrea Lee and Thailand's Wichanee Meechai level at the top of the leaderboard.

But Saso, 22, produced a run of four birdies from five holes on the back nine to snatch victory by three strokes, completing a two-under-par round of 68 to finish on four under at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania, with compatriot Hinako Shibuno finishing second.

That gave Saso, who switched her international allegiance from the Philippines in 2022, her second LPGA Tour title - both coming at the US Women's Open.

Saso became the first Filipino player to win a major when she clinched her first US Women's Open title as a teenager in 2021.

She was obliged to renounce one of her two citizenships before she turned 22 and chose to take Japanese citizenship.

Saso suffered an early blow on Sunday when she followed a birdie on the second by four-putting the sixth for a double bogey.

But after steadying the ship she stormed clear as only two players finished under par, with Minjee Lee limping home in 41 for an eight-over 78 while Meechai struggled to a closing 77.

Andrea Lee struggled to a 75 to share third place with fellow American Ally Ewing, who surged through the field with a 66.

Saso is the third player to win major championships with their first two LPGA Tour titles, after after Se Ri Pak and In Gee Chun.