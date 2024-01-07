Sasa Kalajdzic: Wolves striker joins Eintracht Frankfurt on loan

Kalajdzic has scored winners for Wolves against Everton and Bournemouth in the Premier League this season

Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the season.

The Midlands club signed the Austria international for £15m from Stuttgart in August 2022 but he suffered a serious knee injury on his debut.

The 26-year-old returned this season and has scored three goals in 13 outings, which included three starts.

"Sasa has been incredibly unlucky," Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs told the Premier League club's website.

"He got injured on his debut having come back from a bad injury. He worked hard to get back fit, but the form of our forwards has meant his game time has been limited.

"After the best part of two years out injured, the best thing for Sasa and us long-term is for him to go and get lots of football, in a league he knows well and one which is similar to the Premier League in terms of physicality and style of play.

"Sasa has shown he's a natural finisher, but after his injuries, he needs to trust his body again. I hope he goes there and does really well, plays lots of games, and is able to help us next season."