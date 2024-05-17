Sartell knocks off Bemidji in section quarterfinal again, Jacks sweep SRR

May 16—SARTELL — Sartell is proving to be a thorn in the side of the Bemidji High School boys tennis team.

The Lumberjacks were bounced from the Section 8AA Tournament in the quarterfinals on Thursday against the Sabres by a score of 6-1. Sartell swept all four singles matches and picked picked up wins at Nos. 2 and 3doubles win to get its six points.

Jack McNallan and JD Hasbargen beat Collin Otto and Cameron Mau in three sets at No. 1 doubles for the lone Bemidji point.

BHS earned its match against Sartell with a 7-0 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice. The Jacks won six of the seven matches in straight sets, including a 6-0, 6-0 win for McNallan at No. 1 singles.

Bemidji 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Singles

No. 1: McNallan (BHS) def. Rood 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Lappinga (BHS) def. Knoblauch 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Hasbargen (BHS) def. Koll 6-1, 6-2

No. 4: Arndt (BHS) def. Eichers 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Louvar/Mathews (BHS) def. Euteneuer/Fuentes 6-3, 4-6, 10-4

No. 2: Johnson/Arel (BHS) def. Schmidt/Jansen 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Frank/Friese (BHS) def. Nelson/Folson 6-4, 6-1

Sartell 5, Bemidji 2

Singles

No. 1: Michaud (SAR) def. Lappinga 6-2, 6-0

No. 2: Kenning (SAR) def. Johnson 6-2, 6-1

No. 3: J. Otto (SAR) def. Arndt 7-5, 6-3

No. 4: Woods (SAR) def. Arel 6-0, 7-6

Doubles

No. 1: McNallan/Hasbargen (BHS) def. C. Otto/Mau 7-5, 2-6, 6-4

No. 2 Biersheid/Pailson (SAR) def. Louvar/Mathews 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Williams/Burns (SAR) def. Frank/Friese 6-3, 6-4