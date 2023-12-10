Sartell hangs on, survives Bemidji's late push for tying goal

Dec. 9—SARTELL — The Bemidji High School boys hockey team was left searching for the tying goal in Sartell on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks trailed 3-0. But after two second-period goals, BHS pushed for a third with nine shots on goal in the third period. Sartell's Noah Hacker stopped all of them to clinch a 3-2 win.

Benjamin O'Leary scored twice for the Jacks. Nick Johnson assisted on both goals. Dominic Arndt and Jack Caron also recorded assists. Alex Schaefer made six saves in goal for Bemidji. Tate Metcalf stopped 14 shots in relief.

Devin Jacobs, Tony Colatrella and Owen Octon scored for the Sabres. Hacker stopped 28 saves in the win.

Sartell 3, Bemidji 2

BHS 0 2 0 — 2

SSS 1 2 0 — 3

First period — SSS GOAL: Jacobs (Otto) 3:37.

Second Period — SSS GOAL: Oxton (Jacobs) 6:16; SSS GOAL: Colatrella (Jansky, Stebbins) 7:26; BHS GOAL: O'Leary (Johnson, Arndt) 12:50; BHS GOAL: O'Leary (Caron, Johnson) 15:52.

Third period — No scoring.

Saves — Schaefer (BHS) 6; Metcalf 14; Hacker (SSS) 28.