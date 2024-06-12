Sarri reveals Chelsea star he ‘always’ argued with, warns Italy and Spalletti

Maurizio Sarri says Eden Hazard made him proud at Chelsea even if they ‘always’ argued but fears Italy CT Luciano Spalletti won’t have enough time at Euro 2024.

Sarri released a new interview with Il Corriere della Sera confirming that leaving Chelsea after winning the 2018-2019 Europa League was the biggest mistake of his career and that his one-year spell at Juventus was not easy at all.

Sarri resigned from Lazio in March and is not expected to take charge of a new team this summer.

“After I left Lazio, I took a complete break. I needed to rest and I had some family issues as well. Now I miss football a lot,” he said.

Sarri disappointed by lack of calls from Serie A clubs

Hasn’t he received calls from any club?

“Not from Italian clubs, unfortunately,” he admitted.

“Honestly, I am a bit disappointed because there were teams available that could suit me. I wasn’t even called. The presidents make decisions, but I would deserve to be heard even for just 15 minutes.”

Including Milan and Fiorentina?

“Surely, those are two clubs that would have suited me.”

Has he given himself an explanation about this?

“They [Clubs] rely on young coaches, which is fine, but experience is a virtue and should not be discarded,” said the Italian coach.

“Look at the age of coaches who won the Conference League, the Europa League, and the Champions League: 63, 66, and 65. It’s no coincidence. Then, surely, if nobody looked for me, then I must have made some errors so I must reflect.”

Does he still think the fixture list is too packed in today’s football?

“Yeah, I insist. Klopp and Guardiola said the same, but nobody said anything [about them]; when Sarri complains, it’s not fine,” noted the ex-Juventus boss.

“Let me ask you something. Would you undergo surgery from a doctor using a rusty scalpel knife? Well, so why should a footballer play on a poor pitch?”

Sarri’s ex-club Napoli have hired Antonio Conte as their new head coach. What does he make of the Partenopei’s decision?

“Napoli will have to undergo a path change and entirely switch playing style,” said Sarri.

“The good thing is that Conte is very quick in these situations. I don’t see them out of the top three next season. They didn’t do well last season, but they are a strong team.”

Sarri reveals Chelsea star he ‘always’ argued with, warns Italy and Spalletti

How about Italy national team who will make their Euro 2024 debut on Saturday against Albania?

“Spalletti is an excellent coach but he doesn’t have enough time,” said Sarri.

“This is a general thought. They say the national team determines the future of football, but they don’t spend enough time together to become really strong. I’ll watch Italy games for affection.”

Would he ever coach a national team?

“No, until I have the energy to go to the pitch every day.”

Which players have made him proud during his career?

“Almost everyone at Napoli, from Koulibaly to Mertens and Insigne. Hazard at Chelsea, I always argued with him, but he had the best season with me.”

The interview ended with the journalist revealing that Sarri smoked eight cigarettes during a 30-minute interview, but the coach argued that his Exams were okay.