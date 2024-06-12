Sarri makes Napoli prediction after Conte’s appointment

Maurizio Sarri predicts Napoli won’t finish outside the top three in Serie A under Antonio Conte next season.

The Partenopei have recently hired Conte as their new head coach. The ex-Juventus and Inter tactician has signed a three-year contract at the Stadio Maradona.

“Napoli will have to undergo a path change and entirely switch playing style,” Sarri said in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera on Wednesday.

“The good thing is that Conte is very quick in these situations. I don’t see them out of the top three next season. They didn’t do well last season, but they are a strong team.”

Sarri admitted being disappointed by the lack of calls from Serie A clubs this summer and warned Luciano Spalletti that he may not have enough time at Euro 2024 this summer.

