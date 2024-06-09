Sarri claims comments about Milan job were misreported: “People looking for publicity”

Maurizio Sarri has claimed that the response he gave to the idea of becoming AC Milan or Fiorentina head coach was misreported by the media.

Sarri is currently out of work having left Lazio part way through last season and naturally his name ended up being linked with Milan, who announced that Stefano Pioli would be leaving his role as head coach at the end of the season.

However, it seems as though the management have chosen Paulo Fonseca as the man to lead the club into a new era, while Sarri doesn’t appear to be close to joining any team at present despite the various links.

Arrigo Sacchi went on record as saying that he believed Sarri is the right man for the Milan job, and now the former Chelsea boss has spoken to Sportitalia, giving some clarifications regarding the interview given to Sky on Friday in which he mentioned Fiorentina and Milan as being a good fit.

“They asked me if I was disappointed with the market and I said out of fairness that I didn’t think it was appropriate to name names. This was the first question and I would not allow myself to invade other people’s field,” he said (via Calciomercato.com).

“In a second and subsequent question, very technical and not linked to my future, they insisted and asked me about the Fiorentina and Milan squads. I replied it’s true, that they seemed tailor-made for my characteristics. But I talked about it in a general context, after having dribbled the first question.

“Evidently those who judged did not have the sensitivity to look at the interview and the different moments of it. Furthermore, I added that I would make a general reflection on what happened, period.

“The fact that they then wanted to exploit it by writing and saying that I would put pressure on Palladino seems specious and ridiculous to me. Evidently there are people looking for publicity in the absence of other arguments.

“By the way: I find it in bad taste to bother a person like Joe Barone who is no longer with us to explain the reason that led me not to go to Fiorentina in the past.

“An absolutely false version of the facts was told, I keep the true one to myself in the name of the absolute respect I have towards a person who, unfortunately, is no longer alive today.”