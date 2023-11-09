Sarkisian: Quarterback Quinn Ewers (shoulder) to start for Texas after missing two games

After missing the last two games with a sprained shoulder, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will start against TCU on Saturday night.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian announced the return of Ewers during his media availability on Thursday. Earlier in the week, Ewers had been given a "day-to-day" designation on the injury report — an upgrade from the initial "week-to-week" status the week of the BYU game — and Sarkisian said the quarterback did not appear to be limited at Thursday's practice.

Ewers started the first seven games of the season. He threw for 1,915 yards and 13 touchdowns with just three interceptions. His 70.9 completion percentage ranks ninth-best nationally.

Texas is 6-1 in his starts.

Ewers was injured in the third quarter at Houston last month. Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy relieved him and helped guide the Longhorns to a 31-24 victory. Texas also beat BYU and Kansas State in the subsequent two games that Murphy started.

But this weekend, Ewers will retake the reins of the Texas offense. The Longhorns are No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings and tied with Oklahoma State atop the Big 12 standings, TCU is 4-5.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Quinn Ewers to start for Texas football team after missing two games