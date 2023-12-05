Sark named finalist for prestigious award
UT head football coach Steve Sarkisian is 1 of 12 finalists for the prestigious Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award.
Ewers has been sidelined since suffering a right shoulder injury on Oct. 21 against Houston.
The MLB Draft lottery has some weird rules, and they came up big Tuesday.
If Lawrence misses any significant time, the stakes could be enormous.
Messi is the first men's soccer player to receive the honor.
A fan died at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento while attending Monday's NBA in-season tournament quarterfinal game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.
The A's, Royals and Rockies entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds for the first pick.
The spread has already shifted in Alabama's favor as bettors love the Tide to win outright.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
How will the NFL respond to a non-player involving himself in a game with a confrontation that got an opponent ejected?
Tyler Boyd threw a bad interception on a trick play.
The Bengals edged out the Jaguars 34-31 in overtime on Monday night in Jacksonville.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Who will be the starting quarterback for the Jets in their next game? It's a mystery.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
The 2022 Heisman winner is a likely top-three choice in the 2024 NFL draft if and when he declares.
Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns before leaving Sunday's game.