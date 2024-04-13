Sargent starts, Rowe on bench - Norwich City team news

[Getty Images]

Norwich City striker Josh Sargent will start for the team in their Championship match at Preston North End on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

The USA international had been described as an 'injury doubt' by head coach David Wagner in the build-up to the match at Deepdale.

Jonathan Rowe makes his return to the squad and is on the bench. Rowe hasn't played for the Canaries since February 2024 and has been out with a hamstring injury.

Swiss midfielder Christian Fassnacht will not be involved, with his wife due to give birth. Brazilian Pedro Lima comes into the squad to take his place amongst the substitutes.

You can listen to live commentary of the game with BBC Radio Norfolk.