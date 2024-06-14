Sargent named to USA roster for Copa America after foot injury

United States national team head coach Gregg Berhalter named his 26-player roster for Copa America on Friday (Tim Nwachukwu)

Norwich City forward Josh Sargent, healed from a foot injury, was among a 26-player roster named Friday by US national team coach Gregg Berhalter for the upcoming Copa America.

The tournament-host Americans will face Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay in Group C and bring their second-youngest lineup in five appearances in the showdown of 10 South American national teams which this year also features six North American squads.

In all, 18 of the 26 USA players were on the 2022 World Cup roster, with nine players age 23 and younger.

The Americans, coming off an impressive 1-1 draw with Brazil, will play Bolivia in Dallas on June 23, Panama in Atlanta four days later and conclude July 1 against Uruguay in Kansas City.

The tournament will be played June 20-July 24 in 13 US cities with the opening match pitting Canada against defending World Cup and Copa America champion Argentina at Atlanta.

United States roster:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City/WAL), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL), Shaq Moore (Nashville/USA), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati/USA), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA), Yunus Musah (AC Milan; ITA), Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG)

