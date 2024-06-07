“The Sarge” feels garage access is the difference between NHRA and NASCAR

Bristol, VA — Top fuel dragster Tony Schumacher unveiled the paint scheme for his “hot rod” this weekend for the NHRA Super Grip Nationals at Bristol Dragway. The 8-time top-fuel world champion has 6 wins at Bristol out of 8 final rounds and loves the interaction with the fans who have a pit pass with every ticket.

” NASCAR fans that have never understood a drag race, they’ve never been to one. The difference is you get to come in the pits and for a few moments you’re going to see your kids put their phones down. They’re going to watch because the cars go 330 miles an hour. But you know what? They get to come into the pits, get their autographs, and watch the car get disassembled and reassembled in just a few minutes, It’s just quick. It’s effective. And 12,000 horsepower cars built by humans that you get a stand around and I think as a fan myself, it is the great greatest family spectator sport there is because you all get to be part of the team.”

Six of “the sarge’s” record 86 career top fuel victories came at Bristol Dragway during his distinguished career.

