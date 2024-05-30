Sardar Azmoun contended by Sevilla and Serie A clubs as Roma loan draws to a close

Sardar Azmoun will not be staying on at Roma as his loan from Bayer Leverkusen is drawing to a close.

According to reports, Roma have decided against activating Azmoun’s buy option of €12.5 million to make his transfer permanent.

With only 3 goals to his name all season long in 29 appearances for the Giallorossi, Azmoun is now destined to look for another destination in the summer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims the Iranian striker has received offers from Sevilla and other Serie A clubs.