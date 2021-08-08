Saratoga Springs Police: Suspect in series of car larcenies apprehended; Ballston Lake man charged

Aug. 8—SARATOGA SPRINGS — A suspect in a series of car larcenies in Saratoga Springs has been arrested, police said.

Jonathan E. Trow, 39, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, related to a rifle he was found with, police said.

Saratoga Springs Police have been investigating a rash of car larcenies in recent weeks and developed a vehicle and possible suspect description, police said.

Police then shared those descriptions with surrounding agencies and a Saratoga County Sheriff's deputy then spotted a vehicle and person who matched those descriptions near Exit 11 of the Northway and stopped them, officials said.

Deputies soon determined that the driver, identified as Trow, and the vehicle were involved in the larcenies. Authorities also soon found Trow in possession of a rifle that had previously been reported stolen, officials said.

Trow was processed on the weapons count and was ordered held on a parole warrant.

The investigation into the car larcenies was continuing and additional charges are expected, police said.

