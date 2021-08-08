Saratoga Sheriff: Seven cited for trespassing under Hadley-Luzerne Bridge; Site of previous injuries, drownings

Aug. 8—HADLEY — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office cited seven people for trespassing under the Hadley-Luzerne Bridge Saturday, at the site of numerous previous injuries and drownings, officials said.

Deputies responded to a trespassing call at the bridge on Rockwell Street in Hadley just before 4:30 p.m., officials said.

Deputies then charged the seven people, age 18 to 20, with violation trespass, accusing them of being under the bridge past "No Trespassing" signs.

Five of those cited were from Honeoye Falls, Monroe County, one from Salem, Washington County and one from Ionia, Ontario County.

Three others were also located there, but not charged due to being minors, officials said.

The bridge and rapids have been the scene of numerous injuries and drownings throughout the past several decades, officials said.

