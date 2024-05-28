Saranac uses small ball to win Class B baseball title

PLATTSBURGH — Saranac and Saranac Lake made more miscues than they would have liked last Friday.

But, in the end, it was a perfectly-executed play that gave the Spartans the Section VII Class B baseball championship at Chip Cummings Field.

Brady Blair’s suicide-squeeze bunt drove in Landon Giroux with the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving the Spartans a 5-4 win and Robby Knowles a sectional title in his first year as Saranac varsity coach.

“It wasn’t our best game of the season,”Knowles said. “But we have a good group here and they found a way to get the job done.”

Saranac Lake reliever Ethan Knight, who pitched well, got the first out in the bottom of the eighth inning with the game tied at 4-all.

He should have had the second out as well, but a misjudged foul pop near the Saranac Lake dugout gave Giroux a second chance. Giroux made the Red Storm pay dearly for their mistake with a long triple to left field.

That set the stage for Blair’s one-out bunt that plated Giroux and gave the Spartans the victory.

Both teams played hard, but the game was sloppy at times with the two teams combining for as many errors as hits.

But the closeness of the game in the later innings, the mounting pressure and excitement for both teams helped overshadow the miscues.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Saranac senior center fielder Alex Clancy, who has now won sectional team titles in football, wrestling and baseball this season.

“We’ve worked so hard as a team in all three sports and our team chemistry has been a key in all three. No matter if we’re down, we know we have a job to do and it’s a team sport.

“We made some errors today, but we also made some plays like the walk-off bunt.”

Saranac reliever Seth Petrashune gave his team four scoreless innings in relief to get the win. It wasn’t easy for him, however, as he walked three, hit two, allowed a triple to Zack Goetz and struck out four.

But, like the rest of the team, he got the job done.

“Seth didn’t have his best stuff today, but he grinded it out,” Knowles said. “He got it done and calmed everything down for us.”

The third-seeded Red Storm held a 2-0 lead after one inning in the game that was suspended earlier in the week because of thunder and lightning.

Saranac Lake added a run in the second inning Friday and one more in the third to take a 4-0 lead.

“We had the pressure of being the top seed going into the game,” Knowles said. “Then we had the added pressure of waiting to resume the game down 2-0. and then there was even more pressure when we got off to a slow start and fell behind 4-0.

“But we were able to execute better in the second half of the game than we did in the first half of it. and I thought we had some better at-bats where we were able to put the ball in play.”

The Spartans scored on unearned run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 4-1 and tallied three times in the fifth to tie it at 4-all.

Brody Macomber got it going in the fifth with a leadoff double off Cedar Rivers. Rivers had pitched well up until that time, but was noticeably uncomfortable after suffering a lower body injury.

He stayed in the game to face three more batters, getting a strikeout, yielding an infield hit to Max Coryer and walking Clancy to load the bases.

Connor Coventry took over and a wild pitch allowed the first run of the inning to score. Adrian Barnes then drew a walk, Zack Lucia had an RBI on a fielder’s choice and Petrashune hit a sacrifice fly to tie it.

The Spartans advance to NYSPHSAA Class B sub-regional play against Section II winner Taconic Hills on Thursday at Guilderland High School at 4 p.m.

“Our job’s not done yet,” Clancy said.

—

Saranac 5, Saranac Lake 4 (8)

SLCS 211 000 00 — 4 4 4

SCS 000 130 01 — 5 5 5

Rivers, Coventry (5), Knight (6) and Willett. Yanulavich, Petrashune (5) and Lucia. WP- Petrashune. LP- Knight. 2B- Macomber (SCS). 3B- Willett (SLCS), Goetz (SLCS), Giroux (SCS).