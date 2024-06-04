Saranac comes up short against Schuylerville

PLATTSBURGH — If softball games lasted more innings, it’s possible Saranac could have done some damage.

“Coming out of Section VII, it’s hard to adjust to the pitchers that we don’t get to see,” Spartans head coach Sam Campbell said. “After the fourth inning or so we started putting the bat on the ball.

“I thought that ball Molly (Denis) hit in the sixth inning is, you know, it’s an eighth of an inch off for being up against the fence and scoring a couple runs. Defensively you got to make the little plays and unfortunately for us, we didn’t make the ones that count.”

Campbell said the fight his team showed was like a caged tiger wanting out. It just didn’t come to fruition as Saranac fell to Schuylerville, 6-0 in a NYSPHSAA Class B regional final.

It took time for the Spartans to get accustomed to the Horses pitcher Sophia Wall. Wall had a perfect game going until the fourth inning when Layla Pellerin recorded a single to get the team moving.

Wahl struck out 12 over the seven innings of play. Campbell said his girls never wavered and kept things positive as they started to figure out the competition.

“They just said ‘Hey, we just got to, we just gotta get ready. We gotta load quicker and, you know, get our hands on her feet moving quicker,’” he said. “It’s just on their own together trying to talk about making the adjustments and catch ups.

“She didn’t throw anything in particular that the kids came back and said something they can’t hit. and this is after they kept working out they started to put the ball in play.”

Saranac didn’t help themselves defensively as they gave extra outs for Schuylerville to work with.

The Horses’ Grace Kilburn and Wahl did the most damage. Kilburn recorded two RBI singles while Wahl had two sacrifice flies. All came due to little miscues the Spartans made, an errant throw or not checking the runner before throwing the ball for an out.

“You can’t do that against the team that runs the bases as well as they do with the speed they have,” Campbell said. “You know, their arm strength they showed off with that with the pickoff at third base.

“It’s just a quality team . and today they are a little bit better than us.”

Schuylerville opened the scoring in the third inning when Kilburn brought in a runner from third. Wahl followed up with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Freshman Irelyn Ryan pitched tremendously despite the loss. While only striking out two, she did her best to keep the Horses off balance, which she was able to maintain through most of the game.

“That’s the thing she’s got, she’s actually got some pretty good movement on a couple of pitches,” Campbell said. “She’s going to be a heck of a pitcher and she’s got three more years.

“You have to be excited for that. You know, we’re with a young team. We’ve got a lot of young kids and I’m really looking forward to next year.”

In the fifth inning Schuylerville did the most damage. Kilburn got her second RBI on the day to get things started. A overthrown pickoff attempt at third base allowed the Horses to tack on another run before Wahl sent another sky rocket to deep center field to put the lead at 5-0.

Schuylerville’s Taylor Dennis recorded the final RBI of the game when she lined a single to left.

While Saranac got bat on ball in the final innings, they were unable to produce anything from them.

In the seventh the Spartans had a runner on third base looking to score. After a quick pitch, Schuylerville’s Cat Carpenter threw a laser to third to tag out the runner and end the game.

Campbell and the other coaches spoke to the team after the game and commended them on how well they played this season and how they’re excited to be back next Spring.

The Spartans say goodbye to two seniors in Molly Denis and Olivia Squirer, who provided a quiet, lead by example, Campbell said.

“They’re not screamers and hollers,” he said. “They just walk up to somebody and say, ‘Hey, you know this relax.’

They kind of have a calming influence and let’s go get them mindset. I mean, they’re extremely positive all the time and just great kids”

Losing his first baseman and catcher could be a difficult task, but Campbell referenced the year prior where he had five girls graduate. So, it’s nothing to worry about.

“We’ve got a girl who’s going to be a junior who can catch and we’ll just move a couple of people around the field to cover first base and take care of anything else,” Campbell said. “And I think, knock on wood, we’ll be back here”

Saranac finished the season 14-6 overall with a 10-3 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference record, good for first in Division I.

They’ll also go for three-in-a-row next season as they’ve won Class B the past two seasons.

—

Schuylerville 6, Saranac 0

SCH 002 031 0 - 6 9 1

SAR 000 000 0 - 0 5 3

Wahl and Carpenter. Ryan and Denis. WP- Wahl. LP- Ryan.