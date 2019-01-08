Sarah Thomas named to playoff officiating crew, will work Chargers-Patriots matchup
NFL official Sarah Thomas will make history again this weekend when she takes the field at Gillette Stadium.
Thomas will work the Los Angeles Chargers-New England Patriots matchup on Sunday, joining Ron Torbert’s crew in Foxborough, to become the first female referee to officiate a playoff game in league history, according to Football Zebras.
Thomas made history in 2015, when she was hired by the NFL to be the first full-time female official in league history. She spent the past two seasons as a down judge after starting out as a line judge, and was named an alternate for the Atlanta Falcons-Los Angeles Rams’ wild-card playoff game in 2017.
Terri Valentini, the NFL’s first female instant replay official, will also work the Indianapolis Colts-Kansas City Chiefs matchup on Saturday, marking her first postseason assignment.
John Hussey will head up the Colts-Chiefs game, John Parry will lead for the Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams game and Carl Cheffers will lead the crew officiating the Philadelphia Eagles-New Orleans Saints game.
