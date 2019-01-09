Sarah Thomas will be first woman to officiate NFL playoff game in Patriots-Chargers

Nick Goss
NBC Sports Boston
History will be made Sunday when Sarah Thomas becomes the first woman to be part of an NFL officiating crew for a playoff game.

Thomas will be a down judge in Ron Torbert's officiating crew for Sunday's AFC divisional round matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

She's in her fourth season as an NFL official, and was among the alternates for last season's NFC wild card game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.

Here's the complete crew for Sunday's game. Football Zebras was the first to report the officiating crew for Patriots-Chargers.

Referee: Ron Torbert
Umpire: Rich Hall
Down judge: Sarah Thomas
Line judge: Mark Steinkerchner 
Field judge: Brad Rogers 
Side judge: Scott Roberts
Back judge: Dino Paganelli





