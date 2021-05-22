Sarah Kemp leads Pure Silk LPGA Championship with rookie Ana Belac lurking

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julie Williams
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two years ago at this time, Ana Belac was a senior on the Duke roster, helping her Blue Devils work their way through NCAA Championship week and ultimately to the national title. Belac was a big part of Duke’s seventh NCAA trophy – its first in match play – and hasn’t looked back since charting her career as a professional.

The 24-year-old from Slovenia finished first on the Symetra Tour money list last year, which earned her LPGA membership for the 2021 season as well as a start in the U.S. Women’s Open in December. Now, she’s lurking on an LPGA leaderboard.

After rounds of 70-67 at the Pure Silk Championship, Belac is tied for second with big names Jessica Korda and Stacy Lewis. They all trail Australian Sarah Kemp by a shot at Kingsmill in Williamsburg, Virginia.

This is a particularly big week for Belac considering it’s the last week before the first reshuffle of the 2021 LPGA Tour season.

“It’s in the back of my mind,” Belac said. “My ultimate goal, my life goal, is to play on the LPGA and do well here. I try not to think about it [the reshuffle] when I’m on the course and just play my game.”

2020 U.S. Women&#39;s Open
2020 U.S. Women's Open

Ana Belac waits on a green during the practice round at the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Simon Bruty/USGA)

Belac had a steady round with five birdies and a bogey. Korda, on the other hand, does what Korda does, and that’s create fireworks. She eagled the par-5 seventh and the par-5 15th.

“I just try to put myself in the right positions, and luckily I was able to have a good amount of birdie opportunities and saved a good amount of par putts,” said Korda on how her round went. “Obviously the eagles help. If you take those eagles away, I would’ve shot even par today, so eagles always help.”

Korda won the season opening Tournament of Champions in January.

As for Kemp, a second-round 67 that included six birdies helped her get to 6 under and the solo lead.

“It was great. Had a really good warmup. I just felt really good,” said Kemp who said she slept great the night before. “And sometimes you just feel like you’re going to play well, and it was one of those days. Hit some great shots. Made some putts. I didn’t miss a whole lot of fairways. Probably had under 30 putts, and that leads to 4-under.”

Paula Creamer, making her first LPGA start since October 2019 this week, fired rounds of 76-74 to miss the cut by five shots.

Related

After 18 months away, Paula Creamer returns to the LPGA this week at Kingsmill

Past champ Paula Creamer will play the U.S. Women's Open on a special exemption

Symetra Tour winner Ana Belac brings can't-miss game, colorful hair to U.S. Women's Open

Recommended Stories

  • Shane Lowry takes trip to the beach, makes improbable par in Round 2

    Shane Lowry hit his second shot on the par-5 16th way off line, taking the scenic route on his way to parring the hole.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: third round tee times - when do Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy start?

    USPGA Championship 2021 full leaderboard Phil Mickelson takes a share of the lead into the third round of the USPGA Championship today (Saturday) as he looks to become the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island. A week after needing a special exemption into next month's US Open, the 50 year-old rolled back the years with a second round of 69 to set a halfway target only matched by former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen. On a high-quality leaderboard, two-time winner Brooks Koepka is ominously poised just a shot off the lead, with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama another stroke adrift alongside Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. World No 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all missed the halfway cut by a single shot, but Rory McIlroy survived on three over par after a second round of 72. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Saturday's third round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1240 Denny McCarthy 1250 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Chan Kim 1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 1310 Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1320 Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo (Rsa) 1330 Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele 1340 Webb Simpson, Ben Cook (CP) 1350 Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel 1400 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Jason Day (Aus) 1410 Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark 1420 Brian Gay, Aaron Wise 1430 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1440 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco) 1450 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1500 Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 1520 Russell Henley, Daniel Berger 1530 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Adam Hadwin (Can) 1540 Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink 1550 Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler 1600 Steve Stricker, Cameron Davis (Aus) 1610 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Justin Rose (Eng) 1620 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jon Rahm (Esp) 1630 Matt Wallace (Eng), Brad Marek (CP) 1640 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler 1650 Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay 1700 Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 1710 Lee Westwood (Eng), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1720 Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson 1730 Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1740 Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 1750 Ian Poulter (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1800 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl) 1810 Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman 1820 Martin Laird (Sco), Jason Kokrak 1830 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Harry Higgs 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Richy Werenski 1900 Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor) 1910 Corey Conners (Can), Gary Woodland 1920 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1930 Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace (Rsa) 1940 Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

  • Slippery start at PGA: 'Sit! Sit, sit, sit ... PLEASE!'

    Good shots were rewarded, bad ones predictably punished and the Ocean Course -- reliably backed up by stiff breezes off the Atlantic -- came out of it looking like anything but a pushover. Canadian Corey Conners posted a 5-under 67, but it came on a day when the field averaged 75 and a quartet of pre-tournament picks landed right on that number or worse: Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas (75), Dustin Johnson (76) and Daniel Berger (78). For all that, no one’s feelings were badly bruised … except maybe Bryson DeChambeau’s. He recovered from four straight bogeys to finish at even-par 72, but appeared still out of sorts afterward.

  • UConn's Geno Auriemma signs extension through 2025 season

    The legend of Geno Auriemma is staying in Hartford.

  • Branden Grace takes lead on another testing day at US PGA Championship

    The South African established a two-shot advantage on five under at Kiawah Island.

  • 3 Steelers with huge expectations in 2021

    These three Steelers need to have huge 2021 seasons.

  • 'Mad rush' to buy homes faded in April

    Property sales fell from the record highs of March, but analysts say activity is still high in the market.

  • Broncos promote Darren Mougey to director of player personnel

    Broncos General Manager George Paton continued reshaping the team’s personnel department on Friday. The Broncos announced that Darren Mougey has been promoted to director of player personnel. He was the assistant director of college scouting last year and previously worked for the team as a scout in the western region. “Darren is an outstanding evaluator [more]

  • Three Ohio State players in Mel Kiper’s early top 25 NFL prospects for 2022 draft

    Here are the three Ohio State players in Mel Kiper's early top 25 NFL prospects for 2022 draft. No. 11 – Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver. No. 22 – Zach Harrison, Defensive End. No. 25 – Chris Olave, Wide Receiver

  • Stephen Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Dana White on Jon Jones’ future with UFC: It wouldn’t be a bad thing to go out on top

    Dana White doesn't think it would be the worst idea if Jon Jones called it a career.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • Avalanche's Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games by NHL

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was suspended eight games by the NHL's Department of Player Safety regarding an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. Kadri had a hearing with league officials Friday and was scratched from Game 3 of the best-of-seven, first-round playoff series. The Avalanche entered the contest with a 2-0 series lead.

  • Bellator 259 results: Cris Cyborg TKOs Leslie Smith with 9 seconds left to retain title

    Cris Cyborg retained her title with a dominant showing against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259.

  • Jaguars forget to blur out draft board, showing a WR with same grade as Trevor Lawrence

    We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.

  • Cameron Tringale's meltdown highlights PGA Championship's brutal finishing stretch

    Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.

  • Cycling-Nizzolo claims maiden stage win at Giro d'Italia as Bernal retains lead

    TURIN, Italy (Reuters) -European champion Giacomo Nizzolo won his maiden Giro d'Italia stage on Friday when the Qhubeka Assos rider clinched victory with a fine sprint to the finish on stage 13, a 198-kilometre ride from Ravenna to Verona. Italian Nizzolo, who topped the points classification in 2015 and 2016 without a single stage win, beat Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) and Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) who came second and third, respectively. Affini seemed the likely winner in the final 300 metres but Nizzolo did well to chase him in his slipstream before slingshotting past his compatriot for victory.

  • Tennis-Williams unlikely to equal slam record at Roland Garros, says coach

    Serena Williams is unlikely to win a record equalling 24th Grand slam title on the claycourts of Roland Garros, although her chance will come, the American's long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou told Reuters on Friday. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. The 39-year-old American has since reached four Grand Slam finals, but has failed to match Margaret Court's long-standing record.

  • Jaguars said that the NFL made them wait 7 minutes before selecting Trevor Lawrence at the draft

    Fans weren't happy that the Jaguars took so long to select Trevor Lawrence at the draft. Now, it seems, they can blame the league.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.