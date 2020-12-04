Sarah Fuller won't get a chance to kick against Georgia on Saturday as game gets postponed

Sarah Fuller’s second game with Vanderbilt will have to wait.

The SEC said Friday that the Commodores’ game vs. Georgia on Saturday won’t be played as scheduled. Vanderbilt didn’t have enough players to play the game because of COVID-19 positives, contact tracing and other reasons for a shortage of players.

The SEC said ahead of the season that teams could postpone or cancel a game if they had fewer than 53 scholarship players or didn’t meet specific positional minimums. Vanderbilt has had approximately 53 scholarship players for many games this season.

The game is the 11th of Week 14 to be canceled or postponed. The SEC said that the two teams will make the game up on Dec. 19.

Fuller became the first woman to kick for a Power Five school when she handled the opening kickoff of the second half in Vandy’s loss to Missouri on Nov. 28. That was her only play of the game because Vanderbilt was shut out 41-0 and never got close to attempting a field goal, let alone scoring a touchdown.

Fuller was called up to the team from Vanderbilt’s women’s soccer team because the team needed a kicker due to COVID-19 protocols. She was available because she was already in the athletic department’s COVID-19 testing routine and because the Vanderbilt soccer season was over after the team won the SEC championship.

Vanderbilt interim coach Todd Fitch said earlier in the week that Fuller was set to kick in the game as she was listed atop the depth chart with no one behind her.

Saturday’s game was going to be the first for Fitch as the team’s coach. Derek Mason was fired after the Missouri loss.

Sarah Fuller won't be kicking on Saturday. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

The SEC is making up games in December

There are just two weeks left for games to get made up. Vanderbilt needs to still play Tennessee and Georgia still needs to play Missouri. The Tigers, meanwhile, still need to play Mississippi State. The Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee game will ostensibly be on Dec. 12 as Georgia plays Missouri the same day.

The SEC is expected to release its updated schedule for the next two weeks on Friday afternoon. Ole Miss — a team that wasn’t set to play on Saturday — announced earlier Friday that it was pausing team activities through Tuesday due to COVID-19 positive tests. The Rebels still need to play Texas A&M and LSU.

