Sarah Fuller named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

Credit to the SEC for recognizing an accomplishment. The conference announced Monday Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller has been named its special teams’ placekicker of the week.

Week 10 #SECFB Players of the Week have been announced. Full release » https://t.co/MHPZDmcYSR.https://t.co/MHPZDmcYSR — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 30, 2020

The SEC site chronicled the events of Saturday as the Commodores lost to Missouri.

Sarah Fuller, PK, Vanderbilt

Fuller made history Saturday, becoming the first woman ever to officially take the field during a football game in a and major conference football game.

Served as the Commodores’ primary kicker during the team’s contest at Missouri.

She took the opening kickoff of the second half against the Tigers, as her perfectly-executed kick sailed 30 yards and was downed at the Missouri 35-yard line. She joined the likes of New Mexico’s Katie Hnida and Kent State’s April Goss as the only females to appear in a Football Bowl Subdivision contest.

Well done by Fuller, Vanderbilt, and the Southeastern Conference.

Story continues

Her effort received a compliment from another woman of accomplishment.