Sarah Ferguson shares heartwarming update on the Queen's corgis

Sarah Ferguson detailed the sweet ritual that reminds the corgis of the late monarch

Sarah Ferguson shares update on the Queen's corgis (ITV screengrab)

What did you miss?

Sarah Ferguson has shared a lovely update on the Queen's corgis Muick and Sandy on Lorraine on Tuesday.

The romantic fiction author adopted two of the Queen's dogs after the monarch died in September last year and she revealed how they have been settling in very well into her home.

Returning to daytime TV after her presenting stint on This Morning, Ferguson was on Lorraine to talk gift giving this Christmas.

Before the Xmas segment, TV host Lorraine Kelly first asked her the burning question about how the Queen's corgis were getting on.

What, how and why?

The Queen's corgis walked ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II last year (Getty)

The mum shared the sweet ritual she does at home that reminds the corgis of the late monarch.

She said: "I remember the Queen used to break a digestive biccie. She would break it like that. When I break it, they come running because they can remember. Her little hands used to do this - So sweet! They do that ritual."

Plus, Ferguson cheekily admitted that everyone around her scolds her for treating the corgis too much.

The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy, now live with Sarah Ferguson (Getty)

She added: "Everyone gets cross with me for feeding the dogs too much."

Now in a house of seven dogs, Fergie admitted there were a "few punch ups" because the norfolks are "territorial" but the corgis are "bigger".

Giving a further update on the corgis, she told Kelly: "There is now seven dogs. Five norfolks and two corgis. The norfolks tend to be a little territorial with corgis. The corgis are bigger, there are a few punch ups. Regularly punch ups. But they're very fine."

What else happened on Lorraine?

Sarah Ferguson with her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice (Getty)

The Duchess of York was on Lorraine to talk about gift giving at Christmas.

She said: "I feel strongly the greatest gift you can give is understanding, no judgement. There is no better gift than love."

TV host Kelly also asked whether the royals will all gather together one day for Christmas again.

Ferguson was delighted by the idea as she said she believed in love and forgiveness and joy.

She added: "I couldn't agree more. If we watch enough of these Christmas movies and sing enough of these Christmas songs, Lorraine."

Read more: Lorraine Kelly