Olly Hartley scored his seventh try of the season for Saracens before his injury during the win against Gloucester [Rex Features]

Saracens centre Olly Hartley will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during the Premiership win against Gloucester on Saturday.

The 22-year-old scored a try - his seventh this campaign - in the 46-24 victory at StoneX Stadium before the injury.

Hartley will now have surgery and miss the rest of the season.

He has played in 20 matches for Saracens this season, 10 of those appearances coming in the Premiership.