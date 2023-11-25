Saracens make it five wins in five despite Owen Farrell’s horror day with the boot

Alex Lewington scored two tries as the Sarries wing impressed in north London - Getty Images/David Rogers

Saracens 39 Bristol Bears 31

A fifth consecutive win for Saracens; a fifth consecutive defeat for Bristol Bears. Even if the result was not unduly surprising, a combination of Saracens’ laxness and Bristol’s feistiness made this enjoyably competitive.

Saracens ran in seven tries but struggled to put Bristol away, in part because Owen Farrell struggled to locate his kicking radar, only making two of eight kicks. The England captain missed his first three conversions and, more egregiously, a penalty bang in front of the posts before he finally found his range. Callum Sheedy, by contrast, was immaculate from the tee. Farrell also had a drop goal charged down but the quick reactions of Theo McFarland, making his first appearance of the season, ensured that Tom Willis scored the try that killed off Bristol’s challenge with 12 minutes to go.

That is the way the ball bounces for you when you are on a losing run and Bristol deserve enormous credit for their fighting spirit, having shipped two tries inside 11 minutes to lead early in the second half. Prop Ellis Genge and flanker Dan Thomas played with a controlled fury while in Gabriel Ibitoye they might just have the most dangerous weapon in the Premiership.

Ibitoye had been kept in check for the majority of the contest but on 70 minutes helped to secure Bristol a four-try bonus point when from a standing start he accelerated through the middle of the Saracens defence, offloading to Harry Thacker who in turn found Kieran Marmion.

That brought the score back to 34-31 which might have set a few nerves jangling. However Bristol’s ambition may have got the better of them as Virimi Vakatawa was chopped down by the outstanding Maro Itoje inside his own 22 and Eroni Mawi clamped over the ball. This led to a series of kicks to the corner and Bristol captain Fitz Harding being sin-binned before hooker Jamie George was pushed over for his second try.

Wing Alex Lewington also scored a pair of tries while Farrell, with a neat turn of pace, Billy Vunipola and Tom Willis also crossed for the champions.

Bristol came back into the contest in the first half through Joe Batley’s score before they twice profited from long lineout throws in the Saracens 22, the first scored by Genge before hooker Gabriel Oghre rumbled straight through George, his opposite number.

Saracens make it five wins from five – as it happened

04:49 PM GMT

FULL TIME: Saracens 39-31 Bristol

It’s all over and it’s a fifth win in a row for the hosts. Bristol made them work hard and can take a lot out of this match.

One notable thing was Farrell’s horror day with the boot. I’ve never seen him so bad, with several eminently kickable conversions and penalties...strange...

04:47 PM GMT

80 mins: Saracens 39-31 Bristol

Van Rensburg knocks on, Sarries go for touch and that’s it.

04:46 PM GMT

78 mins: Saracens 39-31 Bristol

Two minutes to go and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility Bristol could win this BUT has to be said that had Farrell even got half the kicks he missed Sarries would be long out of sight.

04:44 PM GMT

TRY FOR SARACENS!

Saracens 39-31 Bristol

Sarries are encamped in the Bristol 22, it’s another lineout and yet another maul...they reset and come again and score the try that will win them this match. It’s Jamie George again but it’s Itoje who drags everyone with him. Exceptional...

Can Farrell add the extras on a horror day with the boot for him? NO! This one again is very kickable. Ten yards out and ten yards wide...this one is blocked right...a day with the boot he’ll want to forget...I’ve lost track of how many he’s missed, possibly as many as six/seven...

04:41 PM GMT

74 mins: Saracens 34-31 Bristol

Sarries are back in the Bristol half, they’ve set up a maul and in their eagerness to defend the threat Fitz Harding collapses it and sees yellow for his trouble. Luke Pearce doesn’t give a penalty try, but Bristol will see out the rest of this match with just 14 men.

04:38 PM GMT

TRY FOR BRISTOL!

Saracens 34-31 Bristol

What a try, try of the match and shows just how lethal the visitors can be if you give them a chance. Ibitoye breaks from inside his own half, beating several defenders before Harry Thacker pops up and collects a pop pass, Kieran Marmion then collects his fellow replacement’s pass to score under the posts.

Sheedy adds the extras and the Bears have breathed life into this contest.

04:35 PM GMT

TRY FOR SARACENS!

Saracens 34-24 Bristol

That is REALLY BAD LUCK for Bristol. Farrell goes for a drop goal from way out, it’s brilliantly charged down but the loose ball is picked up by Theo McFarland and he makes yards before Willis goes over the whitewash...got to feel for the Bears...

Meanwhile, Farrell’s bad day with the boot continues...he misses this conversion as well, and this one wasn’t a tough one by any stretch of the imagination. It was barley 10 yards wide of the posts.

04:32 PM GMT

66 mins: Saracens 29-24 Bristol

Sinckler is penalised for not rolling away and from the penalty the hosts kick, not surprisingly, for touch.

From the resulting lineout, again not surprisingly, Sarries set up a driving maul, they are made to work but are on the offensive. Bristol are defending well with the line in sight for the men in black.

Brilliant, disciplined defence from the Bristol pack as they hold up Theo McFarland. That could be huge as you suspect another score for the hosts will mean game over...

04:27 PM GMT

62 mins: Saracens 29-24 Bristol

From the resulting lineout Sarries clear the danger, there’s a turnover and the hosts will be more than happy with the past 60 seconds with the Bristol threat, for now at least, gone.

04:26 PM GMT

62 mins: Saracens 29-24 Bristol

Bristol run the ball from inside their own half - it’s great to see as Malins is at the centre of it all. They then go from the left flank to the right and Sheedy chips into touch. Good stuff and it’s now Sarries under pressure inside their 22.

04:24 PM GMT

60 mins: Saracens 29-24 Bristol

Quick word for Lewington on the Sarries wing. He’s been impressive today and ha collects another crossfield kick from Farrell before chipping ahead for himself putting the Bristol defence under pressure, before Sheedy calmly ends the danger.

04:21 PM GMT

58 mins: Saracens 29-24 Bristol

Farrell again tries the crossfield kick to Lewington but this time it’s too far and goes out on the full.

04:20 PM GMT

56 mins: Saracens 29-24 Bristol

Bristol came back well in the first half but Sarries have definitely upped the intensity this period and they have their tails up. As I type Bristol concede another penalty inside their own half...

04:17 PM GMT

TRY FOR SARACENS!

Saracens 29-24 Bristol

Lineout for Sarries inside the Bristol 22. They make a mess of it but earn another penalty, nonetheless, and again kick for the corner.

This time they make a better fist of the set piece and after setting up the inevitable maul Jamie George crosses the whitewash.

Can Farrell make another kick (only his second of the day)? Yes he can! This one, fair play, was near the left flank.

04:14 PM GMT

Where are Farrell's scoring boots?

A very error-strewn performance by Saracens so far and no one has been more mistake-prone than Owen Farrell. Despite scoring their opening try from the tee, the England captain failed to land three conversions in the first half. More egregiously he missed a penalty bang in front of the posts at the start of the second half before finally making his first kick at goal, via the post, by converting Alex Lewington’s second try. Not his best display so far.

04:13 PM GMT

49 mins: Saracens 22-24 Bristol

Sheedy slots over the penalty and Bristol have responded well to Sarries’ great opening burst.

04:12 PM GMT

48 mins: Saracens 22-21 Bristol

Lineout for Bristol just outside the Sarries 22, they go over the top to Van Rensburg. The hosts defend well and the Bears go sideways and back BUT Sarries are penalised (Andy Christie) and it’s a penalty for the visitors.

04:09 PM GMT

TRY FOR SARACENS!

Saracens 22-21 Bristol

Sarries have been encamped in the Bristol half, they’ve played front-foot ball rugby since the break and it’s so hard to defend against. The ball comes to Farrell and his crossfield kick is inch perfect as Lewington gathers and goes over in the corner.

BREAKING NEWS: Farrell is successful with his conversion. His first successful kick of the day (his fifth) and the hosts are back in the lead.

Alex Lewington scores his second try of the day - Getty Images/David Rogers

04:06 PM GMT

42 mins: Saracens 15-21 Bristol

Something you DO NOT see much...Farrell misses his fourth kick of the day (four from four that haven’t gone through the uprights...). This one was the most gettable of the lot, about 35 yards out on the right, no more that 20 yards left of the posts.

That’s nine point he’s left out there so far...Could this be Bristol’s day?

04:04 PM GMT

41 mins: Saracens 15-21 Bristol

That was nearly a horror start for the Bears as for some unknown reason Vakatawa lets a kick bounce inside his 22 (never let the ball bounce if you can (he could)...) and it looks as though Itoje picks up the loose ball before going over from short range. BUT, luckily for Bristol, Christie knocked on and it stays 15-21.

04:01 PM GMT

40 mins: Saracens 15-21 Bristol

They’re back under way in north London, can Bristol stay on top?

One thing is for sure, Sarries will surely increase the intensity...

03:59 PM GMT

Not that Bristol fans will need reminding...

But they were 19-10 us with 10 minutes to go at the StoneX last year and ended up losing...

03:48 PM GMT

HALF TIME: Saracens 15-21 Bristol

What a turnaround at the StoneX. Bristol were 10-0 down early on and it looked ominous. But they kept their composure and came back impressively, doing well in the set piece and physical battles and go into the break deservedly in front.

It should be an interesting, intriguing and exciting second half.

03:46 PM GMT

TRY FOR BRISTOL!

Saracens 15- 21 Bristol

From the resulting lineout it’s almost deja vu as they create a driving maul. They then ship the ball inside to Gabriel Oghre, who still had a bit of work to do but dives over from four yards. Sheedy is on the money with the conversion and Bristol have a lead going into the break...

03:44 PM GMT

38 mins: Saracens 15-14 Bristol

A big cheer from the visitors as they win a scrum penalty - Christian Judge penalised for collapsing the scrum.

Sheedy kicks for touch...

03:43 PM GMT

37 mins: Saracens 15-14 Bristol

This is developing into a good contest - Bristol are better than their record suggests and are giving the hosts one hell of a battle.

03:40 PM GMT

TRY FOR BRISTOL!

Saracens 15-14 Bristol

From the resulting lineout Bristol again get on top and earn another penalty. Again they kick for touch and from this lineout Bristol create a driving maul with everyone getting involved. Sarries cannot stop the momentum and the visitors go over from short range, Ellis Genge the scorer. Sheedy makes it a one-point game with the conversion.

Bristol are getting slightly on top in the physical battles are the moment...

03:36 PM GMT

31 mins: Saracens 15-7 Bristol

Just what Bristol needed - big Joe Batley gets the better of Maro Itoje inside the hosts’ half, the Bears lock had a great start to this contest.

The visitors have a scrum and they have the advantage, the ball is out in the backs and they are lookign to get their hard runners into the game. They move through the phases well and get into the Sarries 22. It comes back for a penalty and Sheedy opts to kick for touch.

03:32 PM GMT

TRY FOR SARACENS!

Saracens 15-7 Bristol

Another dominant Sarries scrum and they earn the penalty - Genge the man penalised.

Farrell kicks for touch and it’s a lineout for the hosts inside the Bristol 22...Sarries create the driving maul before the ball is shipped wide. Malins pick pockets his former team-mates but it comes back for an earlier infringement and it’s another Sarries lineout.

This time the hosts make no mistake and Billy Vunipola goes shortside and dives over from four yards.

It’s not been a great day for Farrell’s boot as he now zero from three kicks...

03:25 PM GMT

TRY FOR BRISTOL!

Saracens 10-7 Bristol

The Bears are again inside the Sarries 22 and this time they make it count. Sheedy is static but for some reason has the freedom of the StoneX before popping the ball up to big Joe Batley who, like his No.10, has a lot of time and space and he runs in from about 15 yards.

Sheedy adds the extras and the visitors are only three back - they’ve deserved that. There will, however, be some questions about the Sarries defence.

03:22 PM GMT

18 mins: Saracens 10-0 Bristol

Lineout for Bristol inside Sarries’ 22. Good chance to get on the scoreboard.

They get he ball out to the backs early on and again cannot make it pay as Sarries turn the ball over.

The hosts have been clinical in the opponents’ half, Bristol have not...

03:20 PM GMT

16 mins: Saracens 10-0 Bristol

Owen Farrell is under pressure and his kicked is charged down and Bristol have field position inside the Sarries 22. The ball is moved down the line with Malins finding space...but as in the first five minutes Sarries turn the ball over and the chance goes.

03:17 PM GMT

Props with something to prove

This feels like a big game for Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler, whose World Cup ended so painfully at the hands of the replacement Springbok front row in England’s World Cup semi-final defeat. Last week their hunger for scrummaging was questioned this week by Phil Keith-Roach, the scrum coach for the 2003 England team, which you suspect will not have gone unnoticed. Yet so far Sarries are dominating up front. Christian Judge won a scrum penalty against Genge, who was then marched back ten metres for dissent, while a Sarries scrum laid the platform for their second try scored by Alex Lewington.

Ellis Genge chased by England team-mate Owen Farrell - Getty Images/David Rogers

03:16 PM GMT

TRY FOR SARACENS!

Saracens 10-0 Bristol

Just what Bristol didn’t want or need.

The hosts are in the Bears’ 22 and they are utterly clinical. The ball is moved through the hands at pace with Farrell, Parton (in off his wing), and Daly to the fore...before Lewington runs over unopposed on the right flank.

Give Sarries good field position and they, more often than not, will make you pay...

Farrell again misses the extras - hitting the same post as before.

03:12 PM GMT

10 mins: Saracens 5-0 Bristol

Bristol have started this match well so it’s not great disaster to go behind early, but, obviously, they could do with a quick response.

03:10 PM GMT

TRY FOR SARACENS!

Saracens 5-0 Bristol

The first bit of room the hosts have had sees wing Tom Parton make a good 25 yards on the left wing. He plays a decent inside pass and it looks as though Sarries will score but great defence prevents it...however, they’re offside and Farrell kicks for touch...

Form the resulting lineout the men in black forma driving maul, they rumble forward. Before the comes out on the shortside and Farrell bundles over from all of fives yards. The captain misses the extras from the left touchline - the ball hitting the hear post.

03:07 PM GMT

6 mins: Saracens 0-0 Bristol

Sinckler is more alert than any Sarries player and he turns the ball over at the back of a ruck (great early spoiling from the visitors) Unfortunately the Bears cannot capitalise.

03:05 PM GMT

4 mins: Saracens 0-0 Bristol

From the penalty Farrell kicks to touch. The lineout is smooth and Sarries can move the ball down the line. But Bristol are at their spoiling best and they turnover the ball...interesting...

03:04 PM GMT

2 mins: Saracens 0-0 Bristol

Early pressure from Bristol comes from, of all things, a Sarries lineout and subsequent maul. A Davies box kick is charged down from Batley and he makes 10 yards but the hosts are then penalised and it’s a Sarries scrum.

From the set piece the hosts earn a penalty - big early statement from Sarries there.

03:01 PM GMT

1 min: Saracens 0-0 Bristol

Callum Sheedy gets the game under way for Bristol. The visitors are in white and the hosts in their menacing black outfit.

03:00 PM GMT

The teams are out on the pitch

And we’re moments away from kick-off. It’s a sell out in north London and it could be a cracker...

02:58 PM GMT

Pat Lam talks to TNT Sports

On Bristol’s run of four defeats...

“We’re not far off, had a good week, Never won here as teh bears but we’ve come up with a few things that will help us get the win.”

On the fact they have not won at the StoneX...

“I love history, it tells you where you’ve come from. How [do you win today]? It’s a huge team effort and that’s what we need today.”

On the message to his players...

“Everyone can on do their best if everyone does their jobs. We could be six wins from six but we need [to do those jobs]/ It’s around the breakdown and set piece. Both teams want to be attacking from the opponents 22. Hope we get that right and will have a great chance.”

02:57 PM GMT

Mark McCall speaks to TNT Sport...

On Sarries’ good form...

“It’s been a good four weeks for us, all games a but different for us and last week had to do a lot of good things to earn the right to pull away from Quins.”

On what will be key today...

“We know how we want to play, the breakdown is an area where we know we can improve on and that will be key today.”

On how they view the Bears...

“They kick a lot more but big threat is there dangerous runners from broken field.”

02:47 PM GMT

In today's other game

Leicester are at Gloucester, which can also been dubbed the Ed Slater derby. The powerful forward played for both clubs before he was diagnosed with MND.

Here’s a moving interview with the former England Saxons player that’s well worth your time watching.

02:40 PM GMT

Things to look out for

Saracens have scored more maul tries this season than any other team (five). They have also made an average of 23.5 maul metres per 80 minutes – the second-highest in the league.

Saracens are the most efficient team in the Premiership in the opposition 22: they have scored a league-high average of 3.3 points per red zone entry.

Harry Randall has made more kicks in play (85) and kick in play metres (2,615) than any other Premiership player.

Bristol Bears have the highest lineout success rate in the league (92.8 per cent).

02:39 PM GMT

It's a beautiful crisp day

In London today, perfect for a bit of running rugby with the blue skies above the StoneX Stadium as a fine backdrop.

02:19 PM GMT

The hosts are ready

02:17 PM GMT

How they line up

Saracens: 15 Alex Goode, 14 Alex Lewington, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Tom Parton, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Aled Davies; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Christian Judge, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Hugh Tizard, 6 Tom Willis, 7 Andy Christie, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 Kapeli Pifeleti, 17 Eroni Mawi, 18 Alec Clarey, 19 Theo McFarland, 20 Toby Knight, 21 Gareth Simpson, 22 Olly Hartley, 23 Sean Maitland

Bristol Bears: 15. Max Malins, 14. Gabriel Ibitoye, 13. Virimi Vakatawa, 12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11. Rich Lane, 10. Callum Sheedy, 9. Harry Randall, 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Gabriel Oghre, 3. Kyle Sinckler), 4. James Dun, 5. Joe Batley, 6. Jake Heenan, 7. Dan Thomas, 8. Fitz Harding (c).

Replacements: 16. Harry Thacker, 17. Jake Woolmore, 18. George Kloska, 19. Josh Caulfield, 20. Paddy Pearce, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. James Williams, 23. Kalaveti Ravouvou

05:18 PM GMT

Sarries expect Bears to roar

Currently on a run of four wins in a row Saracens could be forgiven for strongly fancying their chances of extending that run to five ahead of Bristol Bears’ visit. But Jamie George is only too aware that the visitors to the StoneX Stadium will provide a stern test of his side’s title credentials.

Having lost their opening two matches of the season Sarries have since found their stride turning over Gloucester, Leicester and Newcastle before last weekend’s impressive and dominant victory over then table-topping Harlequins. Bristol, by contrast, have lost their past four matches, having won their opening two, and are in dire need of getting back on the victory train.

And doubtless well aware of that George has told his team-mates to expect a fierce challenge in north London today.

“Bristol are a very good team with superstars throughout their squad. We’ll of course be welcoming Max Malins back which we’re excited about as well,” the Sarries and England hooker said. “It’s been a good few weeks for us in terms of performances and we want to keep building to make sure we’re at our best this weekend.”

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made four changes to the starting line-up for the visit of the Bears, with two up front and two to the back-line. One man who won’t be on the pitch today, however, is Ben Earl. England’s star of the recent World Cup sustained an injury to his right leg during the warm-up for last Saturday’s win over Harlequins and left The Stoop on crutches, raising concerns that he might be facing a lengthy spell out.

But a scan has revealed medial meniscus damage which has now been repaired and England’s star of the recent World Cup should be back in action for Saracens in January.

“Ben had a minor knee procedure this morning. We anticipate he’ll be out for between four to six weeks. Overall I think that would be a good result,” director of rugby Mark McCall said.

