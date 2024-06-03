The Saracens era is over – and Bath’s years in the doldrums serves as a warning

Saracens have been the dominant force in English rugby over the last decade - Getty Images/David Rogers

With due respect to the efforts of Sale and Saracens, it is probably right that the Gallagher Premiership final will feature the teams that finished first and second in the league.

There is nothing wrong with the play-off system and all the teams have agreed to its operation. Perhaps it is simply a generational thing; I have a rather traditionalist view of this. Lucky then that Northampton and Bath also happen to have been the two best teams throughout this year’s competition.

The results of both semi-finals hint at devilishly close games. They were indeed tense until the end, but although this was down to the doggedness of both losing teams, it was equally the case that the winners did not put them away when they were decisively on top. From a neutral’s point of view, and I presume that this includes the broadcaster, TNT, it is also a bonus that the final will feature two of the league’s most exciting attacking teams. Pundits will hesitate to name a favourite in the final with much conviction.

It is always more interesting to study defeat, rather than victory, in semi-finals and it was so again last weekend. You can write the script for every winning spokesperson before the game, ‘We’re thrilled with the win, but we know it will count for nothing if we don’t back it up in the final’. Thus it was, almost word for word, from both Saints’ Courtney Lawes and Bath’s Finn Russell.

Examining the reactions of some of the losing players evidences a little more than the usual, ‘We’re gutted’ scenarios. Perhaps this is because in players like George Ford and Owen Farrell you have a more measured and experienced eye on the performances. Both stressed the fact that they did not think their sides had done enough to give them the best chances of winning and I suspect they knew the results were fair, however much they wished it different.

For seasoned watchers there was a sense of the changing of the guard at Franklin’s Gardens; the relative newcomers, Northampton, overcoming the Premiership’s aristocrats, Saracens. For Sarries fans it is indeed the end of an era, with Farrell and three Vunipolas, Billy, Mako and Manu, all leaving Saracens this season.

It is never easy to leave a club at which you have played since your formative years, especially one that has had as much success as Saracens. Although fans of other sides still raise the issue of financial doping, this should be consigned to history. The club has been punished and we should move on, particularly when we look at what these players have brought to not only Saracens but to English rugby.

Few players get to leave a club on exactly the occasion they want, and it was to their credit that Farrell and Billy Vunipola that stayed on the pitch after the game, signing autographs and were willing to be interviewed on TV despite their evident disappointment. I remember my last game for Nottingham, when I moved to Harlequins. I could barely speak due to the mixed feelings of regret and loss, and that was after a game when we beat Gloucester to deny them the league title that year.

Farrell has been a conduit for criticism from opposing fans at club and international level for much of his career. Much of this is the simple dislike of an opposition player that people know is effective and a threat. Some of it is due to his taciturn nature and his blunt ‘northerness’ but nobody should underplay his seminal contribution to Saracens and England.

Although we will hear more of Farrell when he moves to Racing 92, it is fitting to mark his departure from the English rugby scene and to thank him for his efforts over many seasons. I have always been critical of his selection as a centre for England but that is only because I think the ‘two-playmakers’ tactic is overblow and nowhere near as effective as claimed. I have never doubted Farrell’s warrior spirit nor his outstanding abilities as a secure and supremely effective number ten.

As Saracens fans ponder the future, they know that their club has produced a steady stream of nascent talent and that the future holds the promise of more success. They have to hope that the end of this era does not portend what happened to one of this year’s finalists. Bath are hoping for the club’s first Premiership title in 28 years and there is a whole generation of their fans who have never known their super-hegemonic years at the top of English rugby. I do not think Sarries will suffer that fate, but it should serve as a warning as to what can happened to even the mightiest.

