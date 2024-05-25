Saracens deny Gloucester-Hartpury unbeaten season

League winners Gloucester-Hartpury missed the chance to finish the Premiership Women's Rugby season unbeaten after losing their final game at Saracens.

The hosts ran in five tries to clinch a hard-fought 33-31 victory and seal second place with one game remaining, ensuring a home match in the play-off semi-finals.

Gloucester-Hartpury also scored five tries, but a missed conversion attempt from Emma Sing, which struck the post with seven minutes remaining, proved the difference between the two sides.

"I'm so happy," said Saracens player of the match Zoe Harrison.

"When we went to Gloucester-Hartpury earlier in the season we did not put out the performance that we wanted to.

"That's what we set out to do here and we've done it. It will build a bit of confidence for us and, hopefully, excitement for everyone else."

Saracens led 19-5 at half-time following tries from Georgia Brock, Sydney Gregson and May Campbell, with Kelsey Clifford going over for the visitors.

Scores from Ellena Perry and Neve Jones pulled Gloucester-Hartpury back level after the break, before the sides shared four tries in the closing stages.

Converted tries from Poppy Cleall and Campbell - her second of the game - eventually proved decisive for Sarries, despite replies from Sarah Beckett and another from Jones.

Elsewhere, Loughborough Lightning strengthened their place in fifth with a 19-18 win at seventh-placed Trailfinders.

Harlequins host Bristol Bears and Leicester Tigers entertain Sale Sharks from 15:00 BST.